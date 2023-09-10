September 10, 2023

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Groundsmen Bring In Fans To Dry Colombo Premadasa Pitch

India were batting on 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slamming 56 and 58 respectively.

Colombo, Sri Lanka: The groundsmen at Colombo’s Premadasa ground are working in full swing to get the match ready on time on Sunday. Following a sudden thunderstorm after 24 overs of play, which stopped the play, the Sri Lankan groundsmen are trying their bit to prepare the ground so that a game can be played.

A clipping of the groundsmen from the ground has gone viral on social media after the workers used a series of fans placed at a trolly to dry the pitch.

Here is the clipping of the video:-

If we don’t have a match on time today, this particular fixture will see a Reserve Day on the next day on Monday. Because persistent rain had prevented a result when the two teams played in the league stage match in Pallekele on September 2.

As per the revised playing conditions, if no more play happens on Sunday due to inclement weather, then the game will continue from the point of interruption with no overs lost. A minimum of 20 overs are needed to be bowled in both innings to achieve a result.

The spectators once again stayed away from one of the most storied cricketing rivalries despite it being a weekend, just as it was the case during the Indo-Pak league match at Pallekele. With the rain playing a big part, the ticket prices will be slashed for the upcoming matches.

India were batting on 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slamming 56 and 58 respectively.










