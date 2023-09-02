IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi Clean Bowls Indian Captain Rohit Sharma

Home

Shaheen Afridi clean bowled Rohit Sharma to give Pakistan the first wicket in the IND vs PAK clash at Asia Cup 2023

New Delhi: Pakistan’s lethal pacer Shaheen Afridi once again got the better of Indian captain Rohit Sharma as he clean bowled him in the fifth bowler and provided his team with the first wicket of the IND vs PAK match in Asia Cup 2023 being played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, on Saturday.

India has lost opener Rohit Sharma and batter Virat Kohli in quick succession and at this point of time, Shreyas Iyer has also fallen and team India is in deep trouble.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah made a return to India’s playing eleven in ODIs as captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Group A match of Asia Cup at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

In the run-up to the highly-anticipated clash, rain loomed as a large threat. Ahead of the toss, slight drizzle meant the ground was covered. But 13 minutes ahead of the toss, rain stopped and covers were taken off.

India have a 7-5 edge over Pakistan in Asia Cup head-to-head record. Saturday’s meeting is also the first clash between India and Pakistan since last facing off in the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup league stage in Manchester.















