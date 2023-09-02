Home

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi’s Twin Strike; Bowls Out Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Shaheen Afridi threw India on backfoot after dismissing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in consecutive overs

Shaheen Afridi (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi put Pakistan in a dominant spot after grabbing the big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in two consecutive overs at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2023 only got more thrilling as India lost two of their greatest assets.

Shaheen first got the wicket of Rohit Sharma right after the game resumed after rain and then gave India an unexpected blow in form Virat Kohli in his very next over and threw India on the back foot.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah made a return to India’s playing eleven in ODIs as captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first against arch-rivals Pakistan in their first Group A match of Asia Cup at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

In the run-up to the highly-anticipated clash, rain loomed as a large threat. Ahead of the toss, slight drizzle meant the ground was covered. But 13 minutes ahead of the toss, rain stopped and covers were taken off.

India have a 7-5 edge over Pakistan in Asia Cup head-to-head record. Saturday's meeting is also the first clash between India and Pakistan since last facing off in the 2019 Men's ODI World Cup league stage in Manchester.
















