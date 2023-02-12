2.8 C
IND Vs PAK, Womens T20 World Cup: Smriti Mandhana

  IND Vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup: Smriti Mandhana's Absence Puts Focus On Shafali Verma

Smriti Mandhana has been ruled out of the India vs Pakistan clash in Women’s T20 World Cup clash due to injury.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. (Image: Twitter)

Cape Town: Smriti Mandhana’s absence has put a lot more focus on young Shafali Verma in their Women’s T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan in a Group B clash on Sunday, feels former India men’s cricketer Aakash Chopra.

India vice-captain Mandhana was ruled out of the marquee clash after she suffered a finger injury. Shafali, meanwhile, is coming after leading the U-19 team to T20 World Cup title in the same country last month.

“Smriti Mandhana has gotten injured. It is a good thing that Harmanpreet Kaur is playing but it is a big setback,” Chopra said in his YouTube channel. “We did win the under-19 World Cup for sure but Shafali didn’t score runs.

“She showed some glimpses in the first match but didn’t score runs consistently after that. Here you will look towards her to score runs. You hit big shots and play very fast, which is a great thing, but eventually you need to score runs and contribute.

“A little more focus will be there on Shafali Verma, especially if Smriti is not there,” added the cricketer-turned-commentator. In Mandhana’s absence, Yastika Bhatia is likely to open the innings alongside Shafali.




