Ghosh, who was playing her 50th T20I, sustained a blow to the face while attempting a catch in the 16th over of the first innings. Tazmin Brits heaved a length ball from Pooja Vastrakar across the line and got a top edge. Ghosh ran forward, put in a big dive and reached out with both hands but the ball rebounded off her gloves and into her face. Ghosh immediately sought the help of India physio and went off the field.