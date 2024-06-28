Ind vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024, final – Luggage holds sway over historical baggage in tight turnaround to final

While history looms large over the T20 World Cup final, neither side thinks it will play much part on the day of the final. This is South Africa’s maiden final in World Cup cricket, while India have lost in the knockouts of all World Cups bar one since 2014.
“Players are very good at moving on from things. I think just as we will move on from Ahmedabad, I’m sure they will not be thinking about history, and it will be a fresh day. Two good teams, two teams I think that everyone will agree are the top two teams in this tournament, two teams that have played the best cricket in this tournament, both South Africa and India.”
“We were obviously a happy bunch the other night after qualifying for the final, but it’s amazing…” Markram said. “I’m sure all teams do it, but straight after that game in the changing-room, you still reflect and you say, guys, we’ve still got one more step to go. So, it’s not driven by coach or by captain. The whole unit sort of feels that and is driven by that.
“As general, sportsmen are highly competitive people and nobody would want to lose, and especially not lose in a final. So, I think there’s no sense that the guys are satisfied regardless of the result tomorrow. I think there’s still a massive hunger for us to go out and win tomorrow’s game.”
By the time India checked in at Georgetown Airport to fly to Barbados, the date had either ticked over or was pretty closing to ticking over to the day before the final. The preparation for both the teams has centred on getting their individual plans right and looking after their bodies.
“It’s just about all the guys getting into ensuring that physically, mentally, tactically we are ready for the game,” Dravid said. “Those are the things that we can control: that we are fresh, that we have looked after all our niggles if there are any, we have done all our tactical preparation and we are mentally relaxed and excited and looking forward to the game. Those are the things we can control.”
Having not played in Barbados before, South Africa did have an optional training session unlike India, but the sentiment is the same. Their preparation is centred on the small things rather than reflecting on the bigger picture.
“You get in a competition like this and things move pretty quickly,” Markram said. “You play a game, you get on a plane, you fly, you check in at a new hotel and play your next game of cricket the next day. So, I don’t think there’s too much reflecting that happens. But it’s more the opportunity that we have of being in a final that excites me quite a bit.”
