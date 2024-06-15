Ind vs SA – women’s series – 1st ODI – Harmanpreet Kaur wants points system for multi-format series

“It’s totally up to BCCI or ICC [to decide],” Harmanpreet said on the eve of the series opener. “But as a player, if these things are there, players are more into the game and players are more pumped up. If the points system is there, it’s more challenging and will be good to have.”
Currently, the women’s Ashes series uses a points system with four points up for grabs for Tests (four for a win and two for a draw), and two for a limited-overs match. Whoever finishes with most points win the Ashes. This system was first introduced in the 2013 series in England to keep the whole series relevant.
It was also the last time India played an ODI as the focus has largely on the next T20 World Cup, to be played this October in Bangladesh.
“We take it as an opportunity,” Harmanpreet said. “Nowadays we are playing more T20 games but ODIs are something that, as a player, you have more time to assess yourself and even the conditions. It’s good for us that we are getting more matches to express ourselves.
“It’s good for us that we are getting more time in the middle and getting to play all three formats as players.”
