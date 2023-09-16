September 16, 2023

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- Asia Cup 2023, Final

Here is the Dream11 Team of Asia Cup 2023 Final match between India and Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final. 

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction
IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction Asia Cup 2023 Final, Fantasy Tips India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma’s Indian team will be firm favourites to end its five-year trophy draught in multi-nation events, when it squares off against a depleted Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup here on Sunday despite a few niggling questions still remaining unanswered. While Axar Patel is an important component in the Indian set-up and his multiple injuries remains a concern, Sri Lanka will in fact miss their premier spinner Maheesh Theekshana way more due to his right hamstring injury. A glance at India’s trophy cabinet will reveal the uncomfortable truth of them not winning any titles in the last five years, and Sunday will be a good opportunity for them to snap that unhappy streak.

Not to forget a win before getting into the World Cup mode will be the ideal boost for a side which hasn’t yet fully ticked all boxes but is showing wy more solidity than one would have thought a few months back.

India’s last title, across the three formats, came in 2018 when the Rohit’s side beat Bangladesh in the Asia Cup by three wickets in Dubai.

TOSS: The Asia Cup 2023 Final ODI match toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 2.30 PM (IST) – on September 17 Sunday.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama

All-rounders – Dananjaya de Silva (vc), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka ©, Dunith Wellalage, Sahan Arachchige, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.










