September 17, 2023

Ind vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Brilliant Catch Towards Wrong Side During Asia Cup 2023 Final

1 hour ago admin


Asia Cup 2023: Jadeja takes a screamer at point to send Nissanka packing.

Ravindra Jadeja Catch (Image: X)

Colombo: Ravindra Jadeja once again proved why he is an asset to have in any side. He can win games with the bat, ball and on-the-fielf with his brilliance. On Sunday, during the Asia Cup 2023 final in R. Premadasa in Colombo, Jadeja came up with a sharp catch to send Pathum Nissanka packing early in the piece. A length ball that nipped inwards and Nissanka had to play at it. He punched it and opened the bat face slightly to take it behind square, but Jadeja flung himself to his right from backward point to take a regulation catch by his standards. Here is the clip:

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. The start of the match was delayed due to rain, but as and when the match started – Indian pacers were among the wickets straightaway.

“Would have batted first too, looks like a dry pitch. We are confident of chasing down whatever Sri Lanka put on the board. This is a good chance to go aggressive with the ball and see what the surface has to offer. We came really close last game, anything about 240 on this surface is good. Our job today is to do well with the ball, and then see what we can do with the bat,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Teams:
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana










