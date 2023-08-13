August 14, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: King-Pooran Power West Indies To Series Win

3 min read
5 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: King-Pooran Power West Indies To Series Win

live

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: After Romario Shepherd’s sensational bowling display, Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat to seal the five-match T20 series after beating India by 8 wickets in the fifth and final match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies 5th T20I, India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live score, India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live score Live cricket score, India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live score, India vs West Indies 5th T20I live streaming, India vs West Indies 5th T20I live updates, India vs West Indies 5th T20I streaming online, Ind vs WI, Ind vs WI 5th T20I, Ind vs WI 5th T20I Live score, Ind vs WI 5th T20I live cricket score, Ind vs WI 5th T20I updates, Ind vs WI 5th T20I records.
Highlights | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: King-Pooran Power West Indies To Series Win.

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I

Miami, Florida: After Romario Shepherd’s sensational bowling display, Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat to seal the five-match T20 series after beating India by 8 wickets in the fifth and final match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, here on Sunday. WEst Indies won the five-match series 3-2 — their first T20I series win over India since 2017. After losing the first two matches, India bounced back strongly and clinched the next two games to level up the series but couldn’t continue with the momentum in the decider as they suffered their first T20 series loss against West Indies since 2017. Moreover, this was India’s first series loss in 13 T20Is since July 2021.




  • 12:52 AM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Romario Shepherd has been adjudged as Player of the match and Nicholas Pooran bags the Player of the Series award.



  • 12:34 AM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: That’s it!! West Indies have won this series 3-2!! India were denied and defied! The Windies were too good for them. WI 171/2 (18)



  • 12:19 AM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: Hello!! Pooran has been sent back to the pavilion and the Windies have lost their second wicket. But still WI are ahead. Down to Hope and King to take the innings from here on. WI 132/2 (15)



  • 12:09 AM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: We are back !! West Indies will now be looking to end this game quickly, given the kind of rain interruptions we are having.



  • 11:57 PM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 5th T20I: The wait continues. As per DLS method, West Indies needed to be at 91 and presently, they are way ahead at 117.



  • 11:46 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IND vs WI, 5th T20I Score: It’s 11:46 PM IST and we are in for a late night match-up. The covers are still on and we wait for official confirmation.



  • 11:38 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IND vs WI, 5th T20I Score: The covers are still on as we wait for the rain to stop. Stay hooked to India.com for all the real-time updates.



  • 11:37 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IND vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Just 49 runs now required for the Windies to clinch the series. With 9 wickets in hand, it has to be an easy task for Rovman Powell and Co.



  • 11:34 PM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs WI, 5th T20I Score: Rain has once again played spoil port. But despite of that, India need wickets as West Indies are running away with this game and the series too.