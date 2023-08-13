Home

Sports

Highlights | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: King-Pooran Power West Indies To Series Win

live

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: After Romario Shepherd’s sensational bowling display, Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat to seal the five-match T20 series after beating India by 8 wickets in the fifth and final match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

Highlights | Ind vs WI, 5th T20I Score: King-Pooran Power West Indies To Series Win.

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs West Indies, 5th T20I

Miami, Florida: After Romario Shepherd’s sensational bowling display, Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat to seal the five-match T20 series after beating India by 8 wickets in the fifth and final match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, here on Sunday. WEst Indies won the five-match series 3-2 — their first T20I series win over India since 2017. After losing the first two matches, India bounced back strongly and clinched the next two games to level up the series but couldn’t continue with the momentum in the decider as they suffered their first T20 series loss against West Indies since 2017. Moreover, this was India’s first series loss in 13 T20Is since July 2021.

























