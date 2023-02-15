11.3 C
New York

IND vs WI, Womens T20 WC: Deepti, Richa Power India to 6-Wicket Win

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 12 min.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC: Deepti, Richa Power India to 6-Wicket Win

live

HIGHLIGHTS, IND Vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score: India win the game by six wickets. Check LIVE streaming details.

India Women vs West Indies Women, India Women vs West Indies Women news, India Women vs West Indies Women Updates, India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming, India Women vs West Indies Women Latest Updates, Women's T20 World Cup, Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Women's T20 World Cup live streaming, Women's T20 World Cup latest updates, India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, India Women vs West Indies Women Free Live Score, India Women vs West Indies Women Free On Hostar, India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score Free, IND-W vs WI-W, IND-W vs WI-W News, IND-W vs WI-W Updates, IND-W vs WI-W Pics, IND-W vs WI-W Latest News, IND-W vs WI-W Latest Updates, IND-W vs WI-W Live Streaming, IND-W vs WI-W in T20 World Cup 2023, IND-W vs WI-W Free Live Streaming, IND-W vs WI-W Live Free, IND-W vs WI-W Live Updates, IND-W vs WI-W Live Score, IND-W vs WI-W Venue, Ind vs Pak, IND vs WI Live Streaming, India Vs West Indies, Bismah Maroof, Women's T20 World Cup, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreer Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin,
Live, India women vs West Indies women, Women’s T20 World Cup

AS IT HAPPENED, IND Vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score

After the bowlers restricted West Indies to a paltry 118, the batters came up with the goods. Even after a litter collapse, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh held fort to see get India close before the skipper departed. Eventually, India win the game by six wickets.

Playing XIs:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

West Indies: Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman




  • 9:38 PM IST


    Highlights | IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC, Score: After the bowlers restricted West Indies to a paltry 118, the batters came up with the goods. Even after a litter collapse, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh held fort to see get India close before the skipper departed. Eventually, India win the game by six wickets.



  • 9:25 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC, Score: With 14 needed off 24 balls, India is in total control of the game. Harmanpreet and Richa came up with the goods after the side lost early wickets. Only a miracle can bail West Indies here.



  • 9:06 PM IST


    LIVE, IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC: After her 14-run first over, Shamilia Connell has been brought back into the attack and bowls short of length on a consistent basis. Nine runs come from the over. IND 79/3 (12)



  • 8:55 PM IST


    LIVE, IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC: Time for a drink break. At the halfway stage, India are 64/3, still needing 55 runs in last 60 balls. Harmanpreet is playing on 14 while Richa is batting on 9.



  • 8:51 PM IST


    LIVE, IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC: Power, placement and elegance from Harmanpreet Kaur as the ball crosses the rope through extra cover. She goes once again, this time through over extra cover. Expensive over from Afy Fletcher. IND 60/3 (9)



  • 8:45 PM IST


    LIVE, IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC: Stafanie Taylor looks to have injured herself while throwing the ball back. She is lying on the ground and seems to have tweaked something. Stretcher is on the field. Taylor is being stretchered out.



  • 8:38 PM IST


    LIVE, IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC: India are in deep deep trouble. Karishma Ramharack gets a wicket again as Shafali Verma finds the fielder at the boundary. Shafali goes for 28. IND 43/3 (7.1)



  • 8:35 PM IST


    LIVE, IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC: India may have lost two early wickets, but that won’t stop Shafali Verma from going hard against the opposition. The opener goes across and mows the ball wide of long-on for a four. Six runs from the over. IND 41/2 (6)



  • 8:29 PM IST


    LIVE, IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC: OUTTTT! Two down in the powerplay for India and its Jemimah Rodrigues. The right-hander hits straight back to Hayley Matthews. India in trouble. IND 35/2 (5)







Published Date: February 15, 2023 9:44 PM IST



Updated Date: February 15, 2023 9:45 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh