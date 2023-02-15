IND vs WI, Womens T20 WC: Deepti, Richa Power India to 6-Wicket Win

Home

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs WI, Women’s T20 WC: Deepti, Richa Power India to 6-Wicket Win

live

HIGHLIGHTS, IND Vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score: India win the game by six wickets. Check LIVE streaming details.

Live, India women vs West Indies women, Women’s T20 World Cup

AS IT HAPPENED, IND Vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score

After the bowlers restricted West Indies to a paltry 118, the batters came up with the goods. Even after a litter collapse, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh held fort to see get India close before the skipper departed. Eventually, India win the game by six wickets.

Playing XIs:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

West Indies: Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman





















