IND vs WI, Womens T20 WC: Deepti, Richa Power India to 6-Wicket Win

live
HIGHLIGHTS, IND Vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score: India win the game by six wickets. Check LIVE streaming details.
AS IT HAPPENED, IND Vs WI, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score
After the bowlers restricted West Indies to a paltry 118, the batters came up with the goods. Even after a litter collapse, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh held fort to see get India close before the skipper departed. Eventually, India win the game by six wickets.
Playing XIs:
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
West Indies: Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman