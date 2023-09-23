September 24, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

IND-W Vs BAN-W Cricket LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal: India Eye Final Spot

1 min read
2 hours ago admin


India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket LIVE Updates: After a rain-marred quarterfinal against Malaysia, the Indian women’s cricket team take on giant-killers Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2023 semifinal in Hangzhou on Sunday. India’s match against Malaysia was abandoned due to rain but the former prevailed owing to their higher seeding. In the other semifinal, Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka. And if all goes well, an India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2023 final is on the cards.

 



Source link

More Stories

2 min read

September 24 Schedule, Timings In IST

6 hours ago admin
2 min read

It Quite A Tricky Circuit Darryn Binder On Buddha International Circuit

6 hours ago admin
2 min read

Mohammad Asif Slams Pakistan Bound ODI World Cup Squad

7 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

1 min read

IND-W Vs BAN-W Cricket LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal: India Eye Final Spot

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

September 24 Schedule, Timings In IST

6 hours ago admin
2 min read

It Quite A Tricky Circuit Darryn Binder On Buddha International Circuit

6 hours ago admin
2 min read

Mohammad Asif Slams Pakistan Bound ODI World Cup Squad

7 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.