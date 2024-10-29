IND Women vs NZ Women 2024/25, IND-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI Match Report, October 29, 2024

Toss New Zealand chose to bat vs India
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss in her 150th ODI, and as has been the theme so far, elected to bat in the series-deciding third and final ODI against India in Ahmedabad.
Both teams have made one change each from the second ODI. While India brought in Renuka Singh for Arundhati Reddy, New Zealand replaced Jess Kerr with fast bowler Hannah Rowe. Offspinner Shreyanka Patil was unavailable for selection due to shin splits, according to a BCCI release.
The pitch looked dry and hard in sunny conditions in Ahmedabad.
India will travel to Australia for a three-match ODI series from December 5 after this while New Zealand will host Australia in a three-game ODI series from December 19.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Tejal Hasabnis, 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Radha Yadav, 9 Renuka Singh, 10 Saima Thakor, 11 Priya Mishra
New Zealand: 1 Suzie Bates, 2 Georgia Plimmer, 3 Lauren Down, 4 Sophie Devine (capt), 5 Brooke Halliday, 6 Maddy Green, 7 Izzy Gaze (wk), 8 Hannah Rowe, 9 Lea Tahuhu, 10 Eden Carson, 11 Fran Jonas
Source link