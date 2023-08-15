Independence Day 2023: Gautam Gambhir, Cricket Fraternity Wish Nation on 77th I-Day

Home

Independence Day 2023: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was among the first ones to wish the nation. Gambhir took to social media and posted a clip where he can be seen hoisting a flag.

Independence Day

Delhi: India celebrates it’s 77th Independence Day. While it happens to be a big occasion for all citizens of the country, people from all walks of life started posting their messages on social space on the occasion. The Indian cricketers were not far behind. From former cricketers to teams, most wished fans on Independence Day. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was among the first ones to wish the nation. Gambhir took to social media and posted a clip where he can be seen hoisting a flag.

Gambhir captioned the clip as: “Ishq ka toh pata nahi, par jo tumse hai woh kisi aur se nahi!”

Ishq ka toh pata nahi, par jo tumse hai woh kisi aur se nahi! Jai Hind #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/lhxyCY8Iw7 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2023

ऐ वतन, वतन मेरे, आबाद रहे तू

मैं जहाँ रहूँ जहाँ में याद रहे तू Wishing a very happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/dseIcaU2ub — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 15, 2023

Proud to belong to a nation that is self made & one that rose against all odds to be a power house in the world! #IndiaIndependenceDay — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 15, 2023

May our tricolour forever fly high, respecting and remembering the sacrifices of all those who fought for our Independence Jai Hind!#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/1YaDGPhZAh — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2023

I bow down to all those who

laid down their lives so that we can celebrate this day.

Happy #IndependenceDay2023 pic.twitter.com/9SyhEjFoUv — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2023

Wishing every Indian a very Happy 77th Independence Day. Jai Hind #TeamIndia | #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/6qZrGEbLnH — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2023

A to all the heroes who for the freedom we have today! Let us all join in to celebrate and embrace our great nation’s 7️⃣7️⃣th Independence Day. Jai Hind! #PlayBold #IndiaAt77 #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/rxJW8BMgzg — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 15, 2023

