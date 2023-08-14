Home

Independence Day 2023: Instances When MS Dhoni Showed Ultimate Patriotism | PICS

Independence Day 2023: It is no secret that Dhoni is an ultimate patriot and is also part of the Indian army.

“Everytime I feel so proud, when I see our national flag and hear the national anthem during matches, it completely fills you up and that feeling cannot be compared with anything”- MS Dhoni. (Image: Twitter)

Ranchi: Without a doubt, former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the most loved and popular cricketer in the world. Despite having retired from international cricket, his stocks have not dipped a bit. He still enjoys a massive fanbase and that is evident when he wears the yellow and leads the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the IPL. It is no secret that Dhoni is an ultimate patriot and is also part of the Indian army. As India celebrates it’s 77th Independence Day, here are some instances when Lt. Col. Dhoni showcased the patriotism in him.

Here are a few instances when Dhoni showed he is an out-an-out patriot.

Changing Insta Handle Picture: He did not have to but he did change his Instagram profile picture last year on 1th of August. He is not very active on social media, yet he changed it on the 75th I-day. Fans would be hoping something similar from him this year. He had made the change after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a couple of years back.

Dhoni Saves Indian Flag: In 2019, a fan entered the field-of-play to get close to Dhoni. The former India captain realised the fan would drop the Indian flag. What Dhoni did next was, he avoided the flag from touching the ground. The moment was loved by fans and they commented wildly.

MS Spends Time With Jawans at Siachen: The former India captain spent the 73rd I-day with jawans at the Siachen glaciar and learnt how training is conducted at the high-altitude warfare training centre. Not only did he interact with the soldiers but also hoisted the tri-colour.















