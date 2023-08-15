Home

Sports

Independence Day Vibes! MS Dhoni Wears Camouflage, Rides Honda Repsol 150 in Ranchi in VIRAL VIDEO | WATCH

Independence Day 2023: What will give you I-day vibes is the fact that MS Dhoni is wearing a camouflage while riding his Honda Repsol 150.

MS Dhoni Rides Bike

Ranchi: It is no secret that MS Dhoni loves cars and bikes. Not long ago, the CSK captain gave the world a glipmse of his massive garage when Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi visited him in Ranchi. The CSK captain was recently spotted riding a bike ahead of Independence Day, but what will give you I-day vibes is the fact that he is wearing a camouflage while riding his Honda Repsol 150. In the clip, Dhoni finally enters the gates of his farmhouse. The clip that has surfaced on social space is surely going to be a treat for Dhoni’s fans.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on Independence Day:

He is easily the most successfull captain to have led India in cricket.

The 42-year-old led India to victory in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Dhoni also happens to be the only captain to have won three major ICC trophies with India.

He hung up his boots from Test cricket in 2014 and from limited overs cricket in 2020. Dhoni continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings. After leading CSK to the title this year, Dhoni confirmed that he would be back next year to lead the side.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes, signed for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore, was considered a favourite, but now he has prioritized a World Cup 2023 return over the IPL 2024. He has to undergo a knee surgery to be fully fit for T20 World Cup in 2024 which will begin immediately after IPL 2024.















