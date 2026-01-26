Home

Former BCCI president Inderjit Singh Bindra passed away at the age of 84 in New Delhi. I.S Bindra, veteran cricket administrator and a key figure in shaping modern Indian cricket, served as BCCI president from 1993 to 1996. He also headed the Punjab Cricket Association for 36 years, from 1978 until his retirement from cricket administration in 2014.Bindra played a crucial role in India securing the hosting rights for the 1987 World Cup, marking the first time the tournament was staged outside the UK. During his tenure as PCA president, he was instrumental in the development of the PCA Stadium in Mohali, which was later named in his honour. Bindra’s 1994 petition in the Supreme Court, which challenged Doordarshan’s monopoly over cricket broadcasts, proved to be a pivotal moment. The favourable ruling paved the way for the entry of global broadcasters, transforming India into the largest television market for the sport“The BCCI mourns the passing of former BCCI President – Mr IS Bindra. The Board’s thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” read a post from the BCCI on X. ICC Chair and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah also expressed his condolences. “Deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. I S Bindra, former BCCI president and a stalwart of Indian cricket administration. May his legacy inspire future generations. Om Shanti.”