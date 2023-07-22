Home

Emerging Asia Cup: India A Beat Bangladesh A, Set Up Final With Pakistan A

Emerging Asia Cup: India A Beat Bangladesh A, Set Up Final With Pakistan A. (Image: BCCI)

Colombo, July 21: India A defeated Bangladesh A by 51 runs in a low-scoring semifinal to set-up the final clash of ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 with Pakistan A at R. Premadasa Stadium, here on Friday.

Batting first, India were bowled out for 211 with captain Yash Dhull being the highest scorer with his impressive 66 off 85 balls.

With a modest total on the board, Nishant Sindhu, the left-arm spinner, turned the game around for India A with his remarkable five-wicket haul (5 for 20) as Bangladesh were bowled out for 160 in 34.2 overs.

Chasing a total of 212 for victory, Bangladesh colts scored at six runs an over as openers Tanzid Hasan (51, 56 balls) and Mohammad Naim (38, 40 balls) punished Indian bowlers.

Bangladesh were 70 in a little over 11 overs. However, they lost their way after that, with the Indian spinners applying pressure and taking regular wickets.

Left-arm spinner Suthar dismissed Naim and that kicked off a procession of Bangladesh batters into the pavilion. They lost the rest of the nine wickets for 90 runs to lose the game with Sindhu showing his magic.

Earlier, Pakistan A defeated Sri Lanka A by 60 runs in the first semifinal to reach the final.

Brief scores: India A 211-10 in 49.1 overs (Yash Dhull 66, Abhishek Sharma 34; Rakibul Hasan 2/36; Mahedi Hasan 2/39) beat Bangladesh A 160-10 in 34.2 overs (Tanzid Hasan 51, Mohammad Naim 38; Nishant Sindhu 5/20, Manav Suthar 3/32) by 51 runs.















