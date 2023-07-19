India A Vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks, Pitch Report, Full Squads

An upbeat and unbeaten Indian A side will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in one of the most anticipated matches of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. The game will start at 2 PM.
India A, led by Yash Dhull, will take on Pakistan A on Wednesday, in the ACC Emerging Teams Men’s Asia Cup 2023. So far, the Indian team has been unbeatable in the tournament after wins over UAE and Nepal in their last two matches. Despite already securing a spot in the semifinals, India will be keen to be at their best against Pakistan. India A have been a dominant force in the tournament, showcasing exceptional performances and the opponents have struggled to get going. Led by the formidable Captain Yash Dhull, the top order has been in spectacular form. In the first match, Yash Dhull’s spectacular century has proven his mettle as a leader and a key player.
On the other hand, Pakistan enter this contest with an unbeaten run. Their bowling attack has proved to be a formidable thorn in the side of their opposition. The sides look rather evenly matched. The game will once again boil down to the side that keeps their nerves.
India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Abhishek Sharma
Vice-captain: Sai Sudharsan
Wicket Keeper: Mohammad Haris
Batsmen: Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull, Dhruv Jurel, Saim Ayub
Allrounders: Abhishek Sharma, Nishant Sandhu, Qasim Akram
Bowlers: RS Hangargekar, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani
India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Probable Playing XI
India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (w), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar
Pakistan A: Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (w &c), Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem
India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Full Squads
India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(w), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Reddy, Pradosh Paul, Prabhsimran Singh, RS Hangargekar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya
Pakistan A: Haseebullah Khan, Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris(w/c), Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Arshad Iqbal, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Sufiyan Muqeem
Pitch Report
The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium is likely to be conducive to bowlers. In the last match played by India at this venue, both pacers and spinners proved to be equally effective.