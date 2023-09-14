Home

IND Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: India Aim To Maintain Unbeaten Streak Against Bangladesh

Colombo, Sep 14: Having already qualified for the Asia Cup final, a confident India could try out new combinations and give game time to players on the bench when they face an already out-of-contention Bangladesh in the Super Four match of the competition here at the R. Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, on Friday. With the Men’s ODI World Cup now less than 30 days away, India and Bangladesh will be keen to see how the players who haven’t got to play would fare in various situations that could happen in Friday’s match.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma.

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed , Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.















