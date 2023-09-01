Home

Sports

Asian Games 2023: India Announce Hockey Squads For Men And Women

Forward Akashdeep Singh and emerging talent Karthi Selvam being omitted. However, experienced campaigner Lalit Upadhyay has staged a return to the 18-member squad.

Asian Games 2023: India Announce Hockey Squads For Men And Women

New Delhi: The Indian teams were announced at a send-off ceremony hosted by Hockey India on 31 August, Thursday. The players and their family members were felicitated on the occasion. In a significant shuffle, the Indian men’s hockey team for the upcoming Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, has been unveiled with seasoned forward Akashdeep Singh and emerging talent Karthi Selvam being omitted. However, experienced campaigner Lalit Upadhyay has staged a return to the 18-member squad.

The occasion was particularly for the players, was doubly special as the federation had invited their parents and family members from different parts of the country to be part of the occasion, which also involved the teams and their family members getting felicitated.

In the occasion, Odisha Minister for Electronics and IT, Sports And Youth Services And Home, Tusharkanti Behera, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, and former hockey internationals A.B. Subbaiah and Sabu Varkey were some of the dignitaries present during the event. Former players and Olympians such as AB Subbaiah, and Sabu Varkey were also present on the occasion.

An inspiring send-off for our incredible Men’s and Women’s hockey teams as they embark on their journey to the Asian Games in China! Honored to felicitate not just the players, but their families too, whose support fuels their passion. Let’s bring those medals home!@btushar02… pic.twitter.com/OZOo4RNnus — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) August 31, 2023

In the 12-team men’s competition, India is placed in Pool A alongside reigning Asian Games champions Japan, arch-rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh. While in Pool B, Singapore and Uzbekistan Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand and Indonesia.

The Indian women’s hockey team will be led by Savita Punia. Her side won the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Women’s Hockey team is placed in Pool A along with Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore while reigning champions Japan, China, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Indonesia are placed in Pool B.

Hockey squads for the Asian Games:

Men’s Hockey team: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Women’s Hockey team: Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete.















