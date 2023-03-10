Home

Sports

IND Vs AUS, 4th Test: India, Australia Players Burst Into Laughter As Fan Retrieves Lost Ball From Sight-Screen

India end Day 2 on 36/0, still trailing by 444 runs. Australia were all out for 480 in the first innings, thanks to tons from Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja.

The supporter raises his hand after retrieving the lost ball from the sight-screen. (Image: Screengrab)

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill along with a few Australian players were all smiles after a spectator held the match ball in his hand following Shubman Gill’s massive six on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The incident happened during India’s first innings in the last over of the day. Against a Nathan Lyon tosses up delivery, Gill danced down the track to hit the ball over long-on only for it to get stuck on the sight-screen.

While the on-field umpires thought the ball to be lost, one of the spectators jumped in and retrieved the ball before throwing it back to the ground. Reacting to the incident, both Gill and Rohit alsong with a couple of Australians players (namely Lyon and Steve Smith) started laughing.

On the other hand, the person in the stands was rightfully elated upon grabbing the match ball. He raised his hands in joy and delight as the whole incident delayed the game for few minutes.

Even Matthew Hayden, who was doing commentary for the game, said it was a great moment for the crowd. “He was like one of those sailors on the upper part of the deck. He got tangled up in the net.

“That was a great moment for the spectators and I was surprised the ball came back,” said Hayden. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma (17 batting) and Shubman Gill (18 batting) were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India still 444 runs behind after Australia were all out for 480.

Ravichandran Ashwin (6/91) was the most successful bowler for India as he picked up five wickets on the second day, while Axar Patel managed to remove Usman Khawaja (180).

Earlier, resuming the day at 255 for 4, Khawaja and Cameron Green (114) kept batting with ease as they added another 123 runs to consolidate Australia’s position. After a barren morning session, Ashwin dismissed Green and Carey (0) in a space of four balls, before getting rid of Mitchell Starc (6).

Patel then trapped Khawaja, but Todd Murphy (41) and Nathan Lyon (34) added 70 runs to frustrate India.











