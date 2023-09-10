September 10, 2023

India Batter KL Rahul Equals Virat Kohli In Elite List

admin


During a match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four, India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul completed 2000 runs in the ODI format



Published: September 10, 2023 10:44 PM IST


By Nikhil

Edited by Nikhil

KL Rahul (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Making his comeback after a four-month hiatus, India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul completed 2000 runs in the ODI format on Sunday. During a match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four, Rahul reached the 2000-run mark in just 53 innings, equalling Virat Kohli’s record. Both Kohli and Rahul accomplished this feat in the same number of innings.

However, there are three Indians who have claimed the top three spots in the list as they reached 2,000 runs in ODIs even faster. The top spot belongs to veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan who achieved this milestone in just 48 innings, while former skipper Sourav Ganguly and batter Navjot Sidhu also reached this milestone in 52 innings.

Talking about the match, The clash between India and Pakistan has been halted due to rain, and a damped pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was halted after heavy showers forced the ground staff to bring on the covers.

India, given a flying start by the opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, were sitting pretty at 147 for the loss of 2 wickets when the heavens intervened.

However, before the teams were forced back to the dressing rooms, Rohit and Shubman put on a show smacking the Pakistani bowlers to all corners in a whirlwind partnership of 121 runs.

Shaheen Shaf Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed a wicket apiece to bring the Pakistanis back into the game after the India openers sent them on a leather hunt in the initial overs.

Rohit (56) fell to a soft dismissal off Shadab while Gill (58) perished in the next over, failing to read a slower one from Shaheen and lobbing a catch to Agha Salman at extra cover.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then came together and looked to have stabilised the innings when rain interrupted play. Kohli (8)* and KL Rahul (17)* were undefeated at the crease when the umpires called a halt to the proceedings.










