September 22, 2023

India Beat Australia By 5 Wickets, Attain No. 1 Rank

2 hours ago


  India Beat Australia By 5 Wickets, Attain No. 1 Rank

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Mohammed Shami’s crafty bowling performance was beautifully complemented by the grace and poise of Shubman Gill as India defeated Australia by five wickets in the opening ODI of the three-match series.





