By PTI

MIRPUR: India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets within the second and last Check to clinch the sequence 2-0 right here on Sunday.

Chasing 145, India resumed at 45 for 4 however misplaced three wickets early earlier than Shreyas Iyer (29 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (42 not out) held fort to information the guests dwelling in 47 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5/63) was the highest performer with the ball for Bangladesh.

Earlier, India dismissed Bangladesh for 231 of their second innings to set themselves a goal of 145.

Litton Das (73) led Bangladesh’s fightback on the third day with seven fours in his 98-ball innings.

For India, Umesh Yadav (1/32) eliminated the damaging Zakir Hasan (51) simply after the southpaw struck a fifty, whereas Axar (3/58) claimed the scalps of Mehidy (0) and Nurul Hasan (31) within the second session.

India received the primary Check by 188 runs.

What a nail-biter of a Check match india simply managed to win! Regardless of an extended harm listing & selectoral caprice, @ashwinravi99 did so brilliantly that my solely fear is that he would possibly now be ignored of the subsequent match…!#INDvBAN — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 25, 2022

Temporary Scores:

Bangladesh: 227 & 231 all out in 70.2 overs (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3/68).

India: 314 and 145 for 7 in 47 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 42 not out, Axar Patel 26, Shreyas Iyer 29 not out; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5/63).

