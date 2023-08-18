Home

IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: India Beat Ireland By 2 Runs Via DLS Method

Ireland vs India, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: India Beat Ireland By 2 Runs Via DLS Method. Follow IRE vs IND Criket Match live updates here.

India vs Ireland, 1st T20I Live Cricket and Updates: Lots to look forward to when Jasprit Bumrah-led India take on Ireland at Dublin on Friday in the opening T20I. It would be an important game for a number of Indian youngsters – some of whom could be making a debut. Young Rinku Singh is very much in line to make his national debut. On the other hand, the hosts would also look to put up a stiff challenge for the Indian team. All said and done, eyes would be on Bumrah to see his fitness as he is making a comeback after 11 months.

India vs Ireland, 1st T20 Key Highlights:

1. Bumrah as ‘Captain’ is the biggest highlight.

2. Rinku Singh likely to make his debut tonight.

3. Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport.















