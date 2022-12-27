India beat South Africa in first U-19 T20I, bowlers shine, Shafali out for duck
Shafali Verma-led Indian U-19 ladies’s staff beat South Africa by 54 runs within the first of 5 T20Is in Pretoria on Monday. After a shaky batting efficiency, the bowlers bailed India out limiting the host of their chase of 138. The collection is the ultimate preparatory train for each groups forward of the U-19 Ladies’s World Cup scheduled to happen in South Africa in January 2023.
South Africa’s choice to win the toss and elect to area paid off within the very first over. Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck on the primary ball of the Indian innings because the tempo took her unexpectedly.
The onus then fell on Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari who steadied the Indian innings with a 70-run second -wicket partnership off 75 deliveries. The Indian batters struggled to get going thereafter. A late partnership of twenty-two runs from 14 deliveries between Hurley Gala and Titas Sadhu helped India end with 137 runs on the board.
South Africa managed to punctuate the customer’s run with the bat with common wickets. Ayanda Hlubi and Kayla Reyneke we’re the decide of the bowlers with two wickets every to their identify.
Extra to observe
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Bangladesh to host England in two white-ball collection
[ad_1] England will return to Bangladesh for the primary time since 2016 for 2 white-ball collection in March, each cricket...
R Ashwin As Take a look at Captain? Ex Pakistan Star Cricketer Backs India Spinner In Daring Declare | Cricket Information
[ad_1] Ever since Virat Kohli‘s stint as India’s captain within the three codecs ended, the crew has seen quite a...
Serie A: Quitting Juventus prime job wasn’t straightforward, chairman Andrea Agnelli says
[ad_1] Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli mentioned on Tuesday his determination to face down from the highest job on the...
On Babar Azam’s Captaincy Future, PCB Breaks Silence | Cricket Information
[ad_1] One of many largest stalwarts within the world cricketing spectrum, Babar Azam has seen many questions being raised over...
Ashleigh Gardner turns into No. 1 ranked allrounder in ladies’s T20Is
[ad_1] Smriti Mandhana (third), who performed a big function in India’s solely win of these 5 matches, and Shafali Verma...
Sankar Muthusamy youngest Indian since Lakshya Sen to enter BWF High 100 in males’s singles
[ad_1] At 18 years and 11 months, S. Sankar Muthusamy rounded off the yr 2022 by turning into the youngest...
Average Rating