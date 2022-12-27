India beat South Africa in first U-19 T20I, bowlers shine, Shafali out for duck

Shafali Verma-led Indian U-19 ladies’s staff beat South Africa by 54 runs within the first of 5 T20Is in Pretoria on Monday. After a shaky batting efficiency, the bowlers bailed India out limiting the host of their chase of 138. The collection is the ultimate preparatory train for each groups forward of the U-19 Ladies’s World Cup scheduled to happen in South Africa in January 2023.

South Africa’s choice to win the toss and elect to area paid off within the very first over. Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck on the primary ball of the Indian innings because the tempo took her unexpectedly.

The onus then fell on Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari who steadied the Indian innings with a 70-run second -wicket partnership off 75 deliveries. The Indian batters struggled to get going thereafter. A late partnership of twenty-two runs from 14 deliveries between Hurley Gala and Titas Sadhu helped India end with 137 runs on the board.

South Africa managed to punctuate the customer’s run with the bat with common wickets. Ayanda Hlubi and Kayla Reyneke we’re the decide of the bowlers with two wickets every to their identify.

