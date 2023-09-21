India Blank Bangladesh 3-0 In SAFF U-19 Championship

Home

Kathmandu: Gwgwmsar Goyary, Naoba Meitei Pangambam and Arjun Singh Oinam were on target as India blanked Bangladesh 3-0 in the SAFF U-19 Championship at the Dashrath Stadium, here on Thursday.

India will play their next Group B match against Bhutan on September 25 as they look to qualify for the knockout stage.

Group A consists of hosts Nepal, Maldives and Pakistan. The top two sides from each group will progress to the semi-finals.

Stepping onto the international stage after more than two years, the Blue Colts roared into action within 34 seconds.

Ishaan Shishodia received a long ball on the right before sending a cross floating into the box.

Bangladesh defender Mohammad Yousuf Ali failed to clear the ball, which landed sweetly at the feet of Gwgwmsar Goyary.

The India forward did not make a mistake as he slotted home India’s first goal.

India doubled the lead in the 45+5th minute capitalising on a lapse in Bangladesh’s defence with Naoba Meitei striking.

Pressing further, Indians played a series of passes near the Bangladesh penalty area that finally ended up with a pass from Shishodia to Kelvin Singh Taorem.

Taorem allowed the ball to roll past him, presenting an unmarked Arjun Singh Oinam with a golden opportunity.

Oinam unleashed a right-footer that found the back of the net.
















