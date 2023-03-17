India Captain Hardik Pandya Heaps Praise on MOTM Ravindra Jadeja After 5 Wicket Victory Over Australia, Says He Did What He Is Capable Of

Home

India Captain Hardik Pandya Heaps Praise on MOTM Ravindra Jadeja After 5 Wicket Victory Over Australia, Says He Did What He’s Capable Of

Mumbai: KL Rahul scored a fine 75 under pressure to star in India’s five-wicket victory over Australia in the first ODI on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium.

India lead the three-match series 1-0. Chasing a target of 189, India were 16/3 and subsequently 39/4 but Rahul held his nerves during a 91-ball knock that had seven fours and a six. He added 108 for the unbroken sixth wicket stand alongside Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out).

Earlier, India bowled out Australia for 188.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged as the Man of the Match as he contributed to the win by picking up 2 wickets and adding crucial 45 runs in the run-chase.

Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya heaped huge praise on Jadeja, who was returning to ODI cricket after 8 long months.

”We were under pressure both the times. We kept our composure and found ways to come out of those situations. Once we got the momentum, we were quite on top of the game. I am really proud of the way we caught today. We had to take our chances. Talking about Jaddu, he did what he’s capable of. Coming after a break in ODI cricket, the way he finished as well, we needed a partnership. (On his bowling) I was enjoying my bowling. Overall, a very good victory”, Pandya told at the Post-match presentation.

Rohit Sharma, who took a time-off due to brother-in-law’s marriage, will be back for the last two ODIs. Australia will now hope for a better batting performance in the second match in Visakhapatnam on March 19.











