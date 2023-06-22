Home

Sports

India Coach BREAKS Silence on Igor Stimac Sending Off, Headbutt Incident at SAFF

Following Stimac’s act, Abdullah’s teammate Rahis Nabi rushed towards the Indian technical area and exchanged a few words with the Indian coach.

Ind vs Pak, SAFF (Image: PTI)

Bengaluru: There was much buzz around the India-Pakistan clash that took place in the 2023 SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. While India won the game comfortably 4-0, there was high drama during the game as India coach Igor Stimac was shown the red card and had to leave the ground. The incident took place at the stroke of half-time. Stimac tapped the ball out of Abdullah Iqbal’s hand while the Pakistani footballer was getting ready for a throw-in. Following Stimac’s act, Abdullah’s teammate Rahis Nabi rushed towards the Indian technical area and exchanged a few words with the Indian coach.

While Stimac was shown the red card, Pakistan manager Shahzad Anwar, player R Nabi and India defender were shown yellow card because of the fight.















