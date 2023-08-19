Home

India Coach Rahul Dravid To Attend Asia Cup 2023 Selection Meeting, Focus Will Be Given On Batting- Report

BCCI have made it mandatory for Dravid to attend the meeting along with Rohit Sharma, which will take place in Delhi.

New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid will be attending the Asia Cup 2023 selection meeting on Tuesday 21st August to finalise the squad for the upcoming tournament and also decide about the ICC World Cup 2023 squad.

BCCI have made it mandatory for Dravid to attend the meeting along with captain Rohit Sharma, which will take place in Delhi as per a report by Cricbuzz.

This will be for the first time, a head coach will be present during a tournament selection meeting.

India are currently monitoring the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer and as thing stand, both of the star batters will be expected to get fit in time for at least the World Cup.

There will surely be long discussions regarding the spin department of the team. There is the veteran Ravi Ashwin along with Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav. There’s a plethora of options and we have to wait, which spinners make the cut.

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Verma has also been in good form lately and many believe, he could be a good fit at the No. 4 slot, something which India is lacking big time in recent times.

As per the report, the squad for the Asia Cup and the Australia series will be the same, but there will be few changes in the World Cup squad.

