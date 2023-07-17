Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

India Coach Rahul Dravid to be Rested For Ireland Tour: REPORT

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • India Coach Rahul Dravid to be Rested For Ireland Tour: REPORT

It is likely that Laxman would have a team featuring Sitanshu Kotak, Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting), Troy Cooley and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling).

Rahul Dravid, Rahul Dravid news, Rahul Dravid age, Rahul Dravid updates, Rahul Dravid runs, Rahul Dravid records, Rahul Dravid coach, India vs Ireland, India Tour of Ireland, Ire vs Ind, Ire vs Ind schedule, Ire vs Ind squads, Cricket News
Yashasvi Jaiswal gets batting masterclass from Rahul Dravid at nets in Dominica. (Image: BCCI)

Mumbai: India have a ODI World Cup this year and looks like all the emphasis is being put on that and rightly so. With the side more on less decided, reports suggest that India coach Rahul Dravid would be rested for the Ireland tour. Not just Dravid, others in the coaching staff as well will be relieved after the Windies tour so that they can get ample rest before the Asia Cup. In the absence of Dravid, former India cricketer VVS Laxman would be in charge of the Indian cricket team. It is likely that Laxman would have a team featuring Sitanshu Kotak, Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting), Troy Cooley and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling).

The three Twenty20 Internationals in Ireland this time around are scheduled to be played in Dublin on August 18, 20, and 23. Meanwhile, Cricbuzz had earlier reported that premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah would be making a comeback in the series against Ireland. If that is the case, the series would generate massive interest. While it is still uncertain Shreyas Iyer would feature in the series against Ireland or nor not, KL Rahul is not going to be available. Rahul is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA and, according to the latest information, he is yet to start batting.

The Asia Cup schedule which was expected to be released last week has not happened. It is believed that the PCB met ACC officials recently and asked them to give more matches to Pakistan to host. It is not unclear if the ACC will agree to PCB’s request or not.










Source link

Previous article
Aries Must Spend Time With Elderly, Taurus Should Worship Goddess Durga
Next article
Novak Djokovic Hails Carlos Alcaraz After Loss at Wimbledon 2023 Final
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

TTF Kolkata 2023 Concludes With Record-Breaking Numbers!

admin -
TTF Kolkata 2023 surpassed all expectations, offering an exceptional...

Adani Group CommissionsIndia’s First Transnational Power Project

admin -
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani called on Bangladesh Prime...

Ravichandran Ashwin TROLLS Novak Djokovic With Cryptic Tweet During Wimbledon 2023 Final vs Carlos Alcaraz

admin -

Bisk Farm expands its Tiffun Slice range with the launch of Ghee enriched – Desi Cake

admin -
Bisk Farm, one of India’s leading Biscuit & Bakery...

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

TTF Kolkata 2023 Concludes With Record-Breaking Numbers!

International 0
TTF Kolkata 2023 surpassed all expectations, offering an exceptional...

Adani Group CommissionsIndia’s First Transnational Power Project

International 0
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani called on Bangladesh Prime...

Ravichandran Ashwin TROLLS Novak Djokovic With Cryptic Tweet During Wimbledon 2023 Final vs Carlos Alcaraz

Sports 0

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights