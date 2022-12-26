India’s 2-0 collection sweep over Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday consolidated their place on the quantity two spot behind leaders Australia within the ICC World Take a look at Championship standings.

The collection win brightened India’s hope for a back-to-back WTC remaining look.

Chasing 145, India had been in actual hassle at 74 for 7 however Ravichandran Ashwin (42 not out ) and Shreyas Iyer (29 not out) held fort and stitched unbeaten 71 runs for the eighth-wicket to tug off a three-wicket win on the fourth day of the second and remaining Take a look at.

This helped India consolidate their place behind Australia with 58.92 per cent of potential factors with an important dwelling collection towards Australia (4 Checks) due in February-March subsequent 12 months.

India want to supply some good outcomes throughout their collection towards pacesetters Australia if they’re to make it to back-to-back appearances within the WTC remaining.

Australia are within the field seat to qualify for his or her first WTC remaining, with the Pat Cummins’ facet presently holding a wholesome lead on the prime of the standings with 76.92 per cent of potential factors.

Recent from their six-wicket win over South Africa, Australia have two extra matches at dwelling towards the Proteas in Melbourne and Sydney.

4 Checks in India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February and March subsequent 12 months will probably be Australia’s remaining task on this interval, however additionally they have the possibility to seal their place within the ongoing dwelling collection.

India took the second place after Dean Elgar facet’s loss however the Proteas can nonetheless have a chance to reclaim their place inside the highest two by bouncing again within the ongoing collection in Australia.

South Africa do have the posh of two matches at dwelling towards the West Indies in February and March.