Men’s Boxing World Championships: India Create History, Assure Three Medals For First-Time Ever

Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) won their respective bouts on Wednesday.



Nishant Dev poses for a photo after his win. (Image: BFI/Twitter)

Tashkent: India created history at the men’s Boxing World Championships as Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) won their respective matches on Wednesday to assure the country three medals.

This is for the first time Indian men’s boxers will bring home three medals home from a World Championships. Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hussamundin toiled hard for a 4-3 split decision win in a close fight against J Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria.

Deepak, on the other hand, defeated Nurzhigit Diushebaev of Kyrgyzstan by a 5-0 unanimous verdict to continue his scintillating run in the flyweight category, which will feature at the Paris Olympics.

Such was the Indian’s domination that the referee was forced to give Diushebaev two standing counts in the latter stages of the bout. Throwing punches from distance, Deepak looked for opportunities to land clean and accurate punches.

In the other game of the day, Dev outpunched Jorge Cuellar Of Cuba by a 5-0 unanimous decision. All three boxers will be playing their semifinal games on May 12.

Indian Medalists So Far At Men’s Boxing World Championships

Vijender Singh (Bronze) – 2009

Vikas Krishan (Bronze) – 2011

Shiva Thapa (Bronze) – 2015

Gaurav Bidhuri (Bronze) – 2017

Manish Kaushik (Bronze) – 2019

Amit Panghal (Silver) – 2019

Akash Kumar (Bronze) – 2021

*Deepak Bhoria (Bronze) – 2023

*Mohammad Hussamuddin (Bronze) – 2023

*Nishant Dev (Bronze) – 2023

*The boxers will be competing in their semifinal bouts and have high chances of changing the colours of their medals.















