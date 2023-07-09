India Did Not Play Much Against Pakistan Because They Always Used To Lose, Reckons Abdul Razzaq

Home

Sports

‘India Didn’t Play Much Against Pakistan Because They Always Used To Lose’, Reckons Abdul Razzaq

Sourav Ganguly led team India toured Pakistan and won both ODI and Test series against the hosts that was the last time when India went to Pakistan.

‘India Didn’t Play Much Against Pakistan Because They Always Used To Lose’, Reckons Abdul Razzaq

Karachi: Both India and Pakistan will face each other in the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup which will be played later this year. Both sides are not playing bilateral series against each other due to border tensions.

India is still undefeated in the ODI World Cup against Pakistan while the arch-rivals registered their first T20I win beating India in T20 World Cup in 2021 by 10 wickets.

However, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq reckoned that the Indian team doesn’t play against Pakistan because India always used to lose.

“We share mutual respect and friendship. There’s only Indian team that doesn’t play against Pakistan. From 1997-98, they didn’t play much against us because we were too good, India always used to lose. Now, situation has changed, we are in 2023, but we have to change our thinking. No team is big or small, the performance on the day matters,” Razzaq told EHCricket.

“Both teams are good. You can’t say Pakistan team is weak. You see the Ashes series, can you point out which team is better? The team which performs wins, as simple as that. We have to get out of this and play matches, series against each other,” Razzaq further said.

Earlier in 2004, Sourav Ganguly led team India toured Pakistan and won both ODI and Test series against the hosts that was the last time when India went to Pakistan.

The game between India and Pakistan takes place on October 15 in the ODI World Cup which is set to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. If both sides meet in the semi-final, the clash will take place in Kolkata.















