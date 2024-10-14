Sports

India domestic – BCCI scraps Impact Player rule in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 14, 2024
0 77 Less than a minute
India domestic - BCCI scraps Impact Player rule in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s

The BCCI’s decision to do away with the Impact Player comes shortly after they decided to retain it in the IPL for the next three seasons, up to 2027. Since its introduction in the 2023 season, the rule has stirred debate over whether it is indeed beneficial to Indian cricket, which was the original motive, or whether it could be hurting the development of allrounders. Several high-profile players such as Rohit Sharma had expressed concerns over the rule saying it could be detrimental to the development of allrounders.

Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 14, 2024
0 77 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Ind vs Ban, 3rd T20I - Ryan ten Doeschate: 'We are trying to push the limits of what we can do as a team'

Ind vs Ban, 3rd T20I – Ryan ten Doeschate: ‘We are trying to push the limits of what we can do as a team’

October 11, 2024
Ind vs Aus - Rohit Sharma could miss Perth Test in Australia; spotlight on India's vice-captaincy

Ind vs Aus – Rohit Sharma could miss Perth Test in Australia; spotlight on India’s vice-captaincy

October 11, 2024
IND vs BDESH 2024/25, IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Match Preview

IND vs BDESH 2024/25, IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Match Preview

October 11, 2024
Ind vs NZ 2024-25 - 'Take it to them' - How Latham wants New Zealand to tackle India

Ind vs NZ 2024-25 – ‘Take it to them’ – How Latham wants New Zealand to tackle India

October 11, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow