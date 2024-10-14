India domestic – BCCI scraps Impact Player rule in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s

IPL 2025 – Mahela Jayawardene returns as Mumbai Indians head coach

Tilak Varma to lead India A in Emerging Teams Asia Cup; Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Chahar in the squad

Ind vs Ban – Suryakumar Yadav: ‘I want to have selfless cricketers in my team’

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024/25, AUS-W vs IND-W 18th Match, Group A Match Preview

IND vs BDESH 2024/25, IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Match Report, October 12, 2024