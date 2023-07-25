Home

India Draw at Trinidad vs Windies Sees Pakistan Sit Alone at Top

WTC Standings: Pakistan are the only team with an unblemished record during the new cycle following their four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Galle

Big change at the top of the World Test Championship standings. (Image: Twitter/PCB)

Dubai: India would feel they missed out at Queens Park Oval in the final Test against the Windies as rain forced a draw when the Rohit Sharma-led side looked good to win it. With India having drawn the Test, Pakistan now sit alone at the top of the latest WTC standings. India had to settle for a share of the spoils in the final Test of their series against the West Indies that saw them relinquish their 100 percent win-loss record in the new World Test Championship campaign.

Pakistan are the only team with an unblemished record during the new cycle following their four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Galle and Babar Azam’s side are on their way to maintaining that perfect start to their campaign after they dismissed their Asian rivals for just 166 on the opening day of the second Test in Colombo.

Pakistan then raced to 145/2 from just 28.3 overs at the close of play and will be keen to build a big lead over Sri Lanka and maintain their unbeaten status this campaign.

While India are yet to register a defeat in the new cycle, their draw with the West Indies saw them drop to second place on the updated standings and their win-loss percentage drop from 100 percent to 66.67.

They do hold on to second place on the standings, with Australia (third), England (fourth) and the West Indies (fifth) the other teams to have already featured in the new 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.

India, who won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead, had declared their second innings at 181 for 2 on day four to set the West Indies an imposing target of 365 runs to win the match and level the two-match series, which is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

However, torrential rain didn’t allow any play on the fifth day as the Test was eventually called off. After a rain-marred fourth day, the West Indies were 76 for two in their second innings. Jermaine Blackwood (20) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24) were out in the middle at the close of fourth day’s play.















