India Edge Pakistan to No. 2 Spot in ICC ODI Team Rankings After Sri Lanka Make Asia Cup 2023 Final

Asia Cup 2023: Big step forward for India in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings.

India overtook Pakistan in the ICC ODI team ranking. (Image Source: Twitter)

Colombo: It was a heartbreaking loss for Pakistan against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Not only did the Pakistan get knocked out of the tournament, but they were replaced by India in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings. Pakistan, with 115 points, are now at the third spot in the rankings, with India at No 2 with 116 points. Australia are at the top of the rankings with 118 points. Australia is currently playing South Africa in an ODI series. Pakistan lost the 42-over rain-curtailed game by two wickets (DLS). India now play the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka and would have the opportunity of becoming the No. 1 team in the world ahead of the ODI WC.

With 103 points, England occupy the fourth spot in the rankings, while New Zealand find themselves in the fifth spot with 102 points.

Rain played a massive role in the outcome of the game. There was a delay in start and then the toss happened late. Eventually when the game started, there were more interruptions. This does not help the phyche of any player or team.

“In the end, we decided to bowl our best bowlers. That’s why I decided to bowl Shaheen the second last over and then we believed in Zaman Khan for the final over. SL played really well, they played better cricket than us, that’s why they won. We weren’t up to the mark with our bowling and fielding, that’s why we lost. (One major factor that could have been different) In the middle overs, we are not bowling well. That partnership (between Mendis and Samarawickrama) cost us. We are starting well, we are finishing well, but we are not taking wickets in the middle overs,” Babar Azam said at the post-match presentation after the loss.















