India Fast Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Hints At Return To Cricket After Long Injury-Layoff

Jasprit Bumrah has missed T20 World Cup 2022, Border-Gavaskar Trophy and IPL 2023 due to injury.



Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since the past 10 months. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Out of action for almost 10 months, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah hinted at a potential return to cricket after sharing an intriguing post on Instagram on Saturday. Bumrah, who is suffering from a back stress fracture has been out of cricket since September 2022.

The 29-year-old posted a picture of bowling spikes on Instagram and wrote, “Hello friend, we meet again.” In the post, his Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians also commented, “Hello friend.”

Bumrah has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) since April after he completed a back surgery in New Zealand in March. The pacer, who missed the T20 World Cup 2022, was about to return to competitve cricket in January.

He was even named in the Indian ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series in January earlier this year but was later ruled out before the start of the series. Bumrah missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the ODI series against Australia and was expected to play in IPL 2023.

However, India’s premier pacer missed the bus for five-time champions Mumbai Indians and watched the games from the stands.















