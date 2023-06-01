Home

WTC Final 2023: India Focus On Workload Management Ahead Of Big Final Against Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma during a training session in London. (Image: ICC/twitter)

London: After a gruelling two months of Indian Premier League, Indian players’ workload management will be of prime focus ahead of the their World Test Championship final against Australia that starts on June 7 at the Oval.

Baring Cheteshwar Pujara, all the players in India’s WTC squad were a part of IPL 2023 that ended on Tuesday. While some came after the league stage ended on May 21, cricketers who were a part of IPL 2023 playoffs reached United Kingdom last weekend.

Happy with the conditions, India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said the players were pushed a bit, adding a little bit of workload. “The preparation has been good so far. The initial bit was to ease into the practice session but the last two sessions have been pretty happy — I think we pushed them a little bit,” he said in a video released by BCCI.

“Just adding a little bit of workload for the bowlers, just kind of preparing them for the Test match. The weather is holding up, it has been sunny, a little windy, a little chill but something that we have to get used to (when) playing in England,” he said.

Preparations, adapting to the conditions and getting into the #WTC23 Final groove 🙌 Hear from Paras Mhambrey, T Dilip & Vikram Rathour on #TeamIndia‘s preps ahead of the all-important clash 👌🏻👌🏻 – By @RajalArora Full Video 🎥🔽https://t.co/AyJN4GzSRD pic.twitter.com/x5wRxTn99b — BCCI (@BCCI) May 31, 2023

The Indian teams is putting up the hard yards at the at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club in Sussex ahead of the big final. Virat Kohli along with Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff were the first batch of the contingent to hit UK.

Pacers Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav and spinner Axar Patel also came in the first batch. The likes of Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, who were a part of the three-day IPL 2023 final were the latest to join the squad.

Pujara was already in UK as he was busy playing for Sussex in the English County Championship. With less than a week left before the big finale, Mhambrey said the players are determined to extract maximum benefits from the training sessions.

“We have two more sessions now, we want to build up especially with the bowlers in a couple of sessions. One day before the Test match, all of us have an easier option, the bowlers’ option is they take an off and maybe one or two sessions before that.

“If you look at it, we have three quality sessions in which we can push them in and try to get the best out of every session we have,” he added.

Vikram Rathour, India’s batting coach, emphasized that focus is on adapting to the longest format. “They have all played a lot of cricket. Whatever time we are getting, it is about adapting to a different format, getting used to playing with the red ball and getting a few sessions in and getting used to the format,” he said.















