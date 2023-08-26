August 26, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

India Has Got Good Wickets, So I Think Openers Will Get Good Opportunities, Says Virender Sehwag

2 min read
4 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ODI World Cup 2023: India Has Got Good Wickets, So I Think Openers Will Get Good Opportunities, Says Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag picks Rohit Sharma as leading run-getters in ODI World Cup 2023. He also said that Indian pitches provide a very good surface for the opener



Published: August 26, 2023 3:38 PM IST


By IANS

| Edited by Nikhil

World Cup, ODI World Cup, ODI World Cup 2023, World Cup 2023, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma,
Virender Sehwag (credit: IANS)

New Delhi: Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag picks captain Rohit Sharma as the leading run-getter in the World Cup 2023. He also said that Indian pitches provide a very good surface to the opener and he has terrific records as an opener.

In a video posted by ICC’s Instagram handle, Sehwag was asked to predict the leading run-getter in World Cup 2023, and he chose India’s Rohit Sharma.

“India has got good wickets, so I think openers will get good opportunities. If I want to pick one, I think Rohit Sharma. There are a couple of names, but I am Indian and I should pick an Indian, so Rohit Sharma,” said Virender Sehwag.

Further, he also said that big tournaments improve his energy level and bring out the best in him. So I surely think he will perform well in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma in the last edition of World Cup 2019 held in England scored a heap of runs with as many as five Hundreds under his belt. He was the leading run-getter with 648 runs at an average of 81 in five matches.

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis also predicted his leading run-getter and he picked English team white-ball captain, Joss Buttler. In the video, he said:

“I think Jos Buttler will be the leading run-scorer. Outside call, but I fancy him in those conditions along with England having a good World Cup. I think he’s going to be the one guy that stands out.”










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Kapil Dev Warns Team India To Give Game-Time To Injured Players Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Tom Moody Puts Babar Azam In Same Bracket Of Virat Kohli, Says There Is So Much Likeness Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

2 hours ago admin
4 min read

Netherlands Bank On Camps, Practice Matches In India To Make Impact

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

SRM University-AP Hosts Global Principal Conclave: Fostering Global Perspective in Education

43 mins ago
3 min read

Run in Reasons to Plan your City Break with ITC Maratha, Mumbai – A Luxury Collection Hotel

43 mins ago
2 min read

Kapil Dev Warns Team India To Give Game-Time To Injured Players Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Tom Moody Puts Babar Azam In Same Bracket Of Virat Kohli, Says There Is So Much Likeness Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

2 hours ago admin