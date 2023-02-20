India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Offers Support to KL Rahul, Says We Will Continue to Back Him

Home

India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Offers Support to KL Rahul, Says We’ll Continue to Back Him



New Delhi: India opener KL Rahul is going through one of the toughest phase in his career as his continued inconsistency has put his position in the team under the scanner. In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper has been criticised for his continued lean patch with the bat and has been a subject of trolls in the social media space as well. But head coach Rahul Dravid feels that the 30-year old should trust his processes and the team will continue to back him.

“I think he needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got hundreds in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this. It is great working with this unit, managing formats is the most difficult part. But there’s not a lot of technical coaching, just simple conversations and challenging them, and giving them a pat on the back when they do well,” Dravid said.

“Of course when you are playing on the pitches like this you need to find your method of scoring runs. Different individuals are part of this team and they will have other methods of scoring runs, find your own methods of doing it. We are not going to look too much into what one individual is doing, it’s about the entire team. Because this is an important series for us big one as well. That’s my thoughts on KL Rahul”, Dravid further added.

Rahul in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scored only 38 runs in three innings with a highest score of 20 in the 1st Test. There’s not much of changes made in the India squad for the Final two Tests of the BGT. Most likely Rahul will be dropped and the man-in-form Shubman Gill might get an opportunity at the top of the order along with skipper Rohit Sharma.

India play their 3rd Test at Holkar Stadium in Indore. The penultimate Test is scheduled to start from 1st March.











