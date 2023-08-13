August 13, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

India Hockey Team Move Up In FIH Rankings, Claim 3rd Spot After Asian Champions Trophy Triumph Over Malaysia

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • India Hockey Team Move Up In FIH Rankings, Claim 3rd Spot After Asian Champions Trophy Triumph Over Malaysia

Harmanpreet Singh-led side India defeated Malaysia 4-3 to lift the ACT title. They made an incredible comeback from 1-3 down.

India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final, India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final
India Hockey Team Move Up In FIH Rankings, Claim 3rd Spot After Asian Champions Trophy Triumph Over Malaysia. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi, Aug 13: Giving them a big boost ahead of the Asian Games, India on Sunday rose to third place in FIH rankings following their Asian Champions Trophy triumph.

India (2771.35 points) jumped one place to third and went past England (2763.50 points) behind top-ranked Netherlands (3095.90 points) and Belgium (2917.87 points).

This was the second time India rose to No 3 in FIH rankings. India had achieved a similar ranking in 2021 after securing a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, which was their first medal at the Games in 41 years.

On Saturday, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side defeated Malaysia 4-3 to lift the ACT title. They made an incredible comeback from 1-3 down.

In the last edition of the event in 2021, India had finished third.

The Indian hockey team’s next assignment will be the Asian Games in Hangzhou from September 23.

The ACT runners-up Malaysia remained on ninth in the FIH rankings.

Apart from India and Malaysia, South Korea too find themselves at 11th while Pakistan is placed 16th.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Virat Kohli or Babar Azam

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person to Reach 600 Million Followers on Instagram

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Cricket Match Online Jio Cinema and on TV Doordarshan Sports

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Virat Kohli or Babar Azam

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

India Hockey Team Move Up In FIH Rankings, Claim 3rd Spot After Asian Champions Trophy Triumph Over Malaysia

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person to Reach 600 Million Followers on Instagram

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Cricket Match Online Jio Cinema and on TV Doordarshan Sports

3 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights