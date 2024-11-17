Sports

India in Australia – Rohit Sharma to miss first Test in Perth

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 17, 2024
0 84 Less than a minute
India vs England - Bumrah - The yorker is probably the first delivery I learned

While Rohit had communicated to BCCI and the national selectors in advance that he could potentially miss the Perth Test, he had kept open the option of last-minute travel based on when the child was born. Rohit and his wife Ritika welcomed their second child on Friday, a week ahead of the first Test, prompting the possibility of his travelling to Perth. However, Rohit has communicated to BCCI that he will be available to play the two-day pink-ball warm-up game against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI before the day-night Test in Adelaide.

Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 17, 2024
0 84 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Aus vs Ind - Usman Khawaja - Facing Jasprit Bumrah gets better once you get used to his action

Aus vs Ind – Usman Khawaja – Facing Jasprit Bumrah gets better once you get used to his action

November 14, 2024
India women to host West Indies and Ireland in December, January

India women to host West Indies and Ireland in December, January

November 13, 2024
South Africa pick Sipamla and field; Ramandeep debuts for India

South Africa pick Sipamla and field; Ramandeep debuts for India

November 13, 2024
WCA 'concerned' by 'threatening and intimidatory behaviour' from countries over T20 World Cup prize money

WCA ‘concerned’ by ‘threatening and intimidatory behaviour’ from countries over T20 World Cup prize money

November 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow