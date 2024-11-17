India in Australia – Rohit Sharma to miss first Test in Perth

While Rohit had communicated to BCCI and the national selectors in advance that he could potentially miss the Perth Test, he had kept open the option of last-minute travel based on when the child was born. Rohit and his wife Ritika welcomed their second child on Friday, a week ahead of the first Test, prompting the possibility of his travelling to Perth. However, Rohit has communicated to BCCI that he will be available to play the two-day pink-ball warm-up game against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI before the day-night Test in Adelaide.
