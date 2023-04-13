Home

Sports

‘India Is Always Full Of Wonderful Surprises’ – Brett Lee Shares Video Of RCB Fans Asking For Selfie

While roaming in Mumbai Brett Lee met two of his fans who were riding the scooter on the road and asked him for a selfie. The ace seamer urges them to wear the helmet. Lee later posted video on his Instagram.

‘India Is Always Full Of Wonderful Surprises’ Brett Lee Shares Video Of RCB Fans Asking For Selfie

Mumbai: Former Australia speedster Brett Lee enjoys a huge fan following in India. It seems the feeling of admiration between Indian fans and Lee is mutual as the veteran bowler has expressed his affinity for the country on several occasions in the past.

Currently, Lee is in India for the Indian Premier League 2023 as the expert who will present his views on the game and things around it.

While roaming in Mumbai Brett Lee met two of his fans who were wearing RCB jersey, riding the scooter on the road they asked him for a selfie. The ace seamer urges them to wear the helmet. Lee later posted video on his Instagram, the video went viral on social space, here is the clip:

“India is always full of wonderful surprises! Love the passion 🙏🏻🇮🇳#wearalid boys ⛑️” captioned Lee.

Meanwhile in Indian Premier League 2023, Rajasthan Royals attain their position at the top of the standings.

Shikhar Dhawan remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Punjab Kings southpaw has so far scored a total of 225 runs in 3 matches with an average of 225. Delhi Capital’s David Warner is in 2nd position with 209 runs in 4 matches. Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler occupies third position with 204 runs in 4 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (10 in 4 matches). Lucknow Super Giants’ Mark Wood is in second position with 9 wickets in 3 matches. Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan occupies 3rd place with 8 wickets in 3 matches.











