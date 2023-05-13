India joins celebrations of historic 1000th MotoGP race with exciting bike rally from New Delhi to Gurugram

Home

This weekend’s French Grand Prix marks the significant achievement in the history of MotoGP since the first feast of speed was held 74 years ago.

New Delhi: Super bikes, flashy skills and burnouts were at display when close to thousand riders gathered in the capital city on Saturday to celebrate the 1000th MotoGP race landmark with an exhilarating bike rally as the motorcycle racing fever begins to grip India ahead of its first-ever MotoGP race, scheduled to take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida from September 22-24.

Motorsports enthusiasts and bike riders joined in numbers to pay tribute to the sport’s remarkable milestone and made rally the talk of the town.

The exciting rally, hosted by Fairstreet Sports, a leading sports management company, and convened by xBhp, is the first of many such events being organised in the build-up to the historic MotoGP India round — the “MotoGP Bharat”.

Riders gathered at the JLN Stadium to begin the rally and showed flashy burnouts before moving to Gurugram where they also displayed top-notch skills with super bikes.

MotoGP Bharat is India’s first-ever MotoGP race and will be organised by the Fairstreet Sports, in collaboration with Dorna Sports, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24.

The historic MotoGP Bharat will be the 13th race of the on-going MotoGP 2023 season.

The event will provide Indian fans once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the roar of 1000cc beasts screaming through the circuit at 350 km/h.

As it will also feature some of the greatest names from the sport including Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Redbull KTM, Jorge Martin of Prima among others.















