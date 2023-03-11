Home

India Legend Sunil Gavaskar Feels Shubman Gill Can Easily Score 8000-10,000 Runs In Tests, If He Keeps Himself In Right Direction

This was Gill’s 5th hundred in 2023, having scored 2 hundreds and one double hundred in ODIs and one century in T20I.

India Legend Sunil Gavaskar Feels Shubman Gill Can Easily Score 8000-10,000 Runs In Tests, If He Keeps Himself In Right Direction. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill converted his good run of form in the shorter formats into the longest format of the game as the 23-year old lifted India with his 2nd Test century against Australia on Day 2 of the ongoing 4th Test.

Gill scored 128 off 235 deliveries for the Men in Blue before getting trapped in the pads by Nathan Lyon. India legend Sunil Gavaskar is highly impressed with the Gujarat Titans man’s performance and feels that if he keeps himself in the right direction, he’ll be easily able to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

“He has a lot of time. When he plays a defensive shot, the way he bends forward, even against Mitchell Sarc… he presents a straight face of the bat and plays a forward defence, it was so pleasing to see. It shows that he has confidence. He doesn’t only play on the backfoot. His foot moves forward, and he has a solid defence, not just a solid attack. And in Test cricket, you need that,” Gavaskar said.

“Shuffling back and forth against pace bowlers isn’t very easy. But he picks the lines and lengths really well. Kisi bhi ballebaaz ke paas agar time ho, usne agar apne career ko sambhaala, toh aage jaake 8-10,000 run aaram se kar lega (If a batter has time, if he keeps his career in the right direction, he can easily score 8-10,000 runs in Tests),” the 1983 World Cup winner further added.

This was Gill’s 5th hundred in 2023, having scored 2 hundreds and one double hundred in ODIs and one century in T20I. He is the fourth Indian batsman in history to amass hundreds in all forms of the games in the same calendar year.











