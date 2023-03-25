Home

Sports

India Likely To Tour West Indies For Two Tests, Three ODIs, Five T20Is In July-August: Report

The full-fledged India vs West Indies series is a part of the Future Tours Programme. The dates are yet to be confirmed.



The last time India played a bilateral series against West Indies was in 2022. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: The Indian men’s cricket team is scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is in the West Indies later this year. India’s full-fledged series is a part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP) in July-August.

Based on a Cricbuzz report, the initial plan was to have two Tests, and three T20Is and ODIs each between India and West Indies. But an additional two T20Is were added in the series, which were finalised on the sidelines of recent ICC meetings in Dubai.

“BCCI and CWI have a healthy bilateral relationship that is based on mutual respect and understanding of each other’s needs and role in world cricket,” Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief Ricky Skerritt was quoted as saying to the platform. The India vs West Indies series is expected to start with a Test match around July 10 or 12.

“The schedule will be out soonest,” added Skerritt. As it stands, post the Caribbean tour, the Indian cricket team will play three T20Is against Ireland in the third week of August with Asia Cup next in September. After that the Men in Blue are scheduled to play Australia in a three-match ODI series before heading straight into the World Cup at home.

However, it is also learnt that BCCI are planning to play a short home series between the WTC final and the West Indies tour. Talks are being going on if a three-match ODI series can be hosted against either Sri Lanka or Afghanistan in June second half.











