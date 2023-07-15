Menu
India Missed Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna; Bowlers Workload Management Big Concern: Paras Mhambrey

India are still unsure about their bowling combination going into the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup with senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah still out due to injury.

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action for the past one year. (Image: Twitter)

Roseau: India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey admitted they missed Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna dearly in the last one year and also acknowledged bowlers’ workload management is their top priority going forward, considering the busy schedule this year.

Mhambrey said the team management has been working on workload management of players, especially in the wake of constant breakdown of fast bowlers in recent times.

“Injuries and workload of bowlers is a big concern. If you look at the last one-and-a-half years, Bumrah is a player who we have missed a lot,” Mhambrey said after India’s thumping innings win over West Indies in the opening Test on Friday.

“We have not decided who is going to play white ball and who red ball but eventually we have to give breaks to our bowlers,” he added. The former India pacer felt with the ODI World Cup and Asia Cup coming up, it is imperative for the team management to plan bowlers’ workload.

“This break also provides us an opportunity to create bench strength. Going forward, we have to take care of bowlers’ fitness and workload management. Workload management is one of the important things we have been working on it for the last couple of years… obviously we have missed Bumrah and Prasidh who have been part of the set-up,” Mhambrey said.

“We have learnt from that. Looking at the schedule we have ahead of us, we play a lot of different formats and in that sense workload management will be important. A lot of discussion has been going on with the captain and in the team management as well,” he added.

India’s pace spearhead Bumrah has been out of action for nearly a year (September 2022) with a back injury and also underwent a surgery in March this year. Prasidh Krishna, on the other hand, last played competitive cricket in August 2022 and since then he has been out of action with a stress fracture for which he went under the knife.

