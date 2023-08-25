Home

Asia Cup 2023: India Needs To Beware Of Not Just Pakistan This Year

The Afghans had got the better of Pakistan in the T20 International (T20I) series, but it seems that they are a little more uncertain in the 50-over format.

New Delhi: With just nine days to go before India once again lock horns with Pakistan in their inaugural Asia Cup 2023 match in Kandy, the Indian side seems to be, at least on paper, the most untested off late, with some leading batter having been out of action through injury, or just out of action. By contrast, the big rivals, most importantly Pakistan, are getting serious workout, not just in terms of real-time matches but also a feel of the varied pitches of Sri Lanka, which has now become the major venue for the Asia Cup. Their rivals Afghanistan, who have been giving Pakistan quite a run, will also be a side that India need to be concerned about.

The match played on Thursday at Hambantota was quite a contest, and though Pakistan did eventually win to register an unassailable 2-0 lead in the One-Day International (ODI), there is no debate that Afghanistan look well-stitched and good to go.

Pakistan That said, if they put their heads to it, they will challenge any rivals.

The Hambantota match was one such. After their ignominious dismissal for just 59 in the first ODI of the series – a reflection of the side’s inconsistency – harsh words must have been spoken in the dressing room and the Afghans were ready for battle in the second contest.

A sensational 151-run inning by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and his 227-run opening stand with Ibrahim Zadran (80) made the Pakistan bowlers look rather pedestrian, which is no mean feat.

While Afghanistan could have capitalised on this stand a little better, they did register 300 runs, taking on the key bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi (2/58), Haris Rauf (0/48 off seven overs) and Shadab Khan (0/53) in no uncertain terms.

When they fielded, the Fazalhaq Farooqi-led bowling looked right in the game, and it took some quality batting from Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam and then a fine 48 from 31 balls by Shadab Khan to keep Pakistan alive, for Naseem Shah eventually to find the gap and the boundary off the penultimate ball of the match to give Pakistan a one-wicket win.

So, India will now have quite a job to handle Pakistan and then Afghanistan, not to mention Sri Lanka in their home conditions. For a side that looks a little unsettled for various reasons, India will have to find form in double-quick time.

The eventual target for all sides in the World Cup, but the Asian tournament is there to be won, not just for the fans but also for form and confidence. Both will be tested in Sri Lanka, and India need to find answers to some tough questions really quickly.
















